BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of one of the largest US wind energy companies has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states. NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy pleaded guilty, Tuesday, in a Cheyenne, Wyoming, court to three misdemeanor counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Prosecutors say the company was warned its wind farms would kill birds but proceeded without a required permit.
Latest News
- Three killed in AV traffic incidents
- ‘Tis the season for Easter egg hunting
- Royals swim past Hawks
- Knight avenges loss to Littlerock with 9-4 victory
- Energy company kills eagles
- Former winning coach Lee Rose, 85, dead
- Senate confirms Brown Jackson to high court
- Picnic honors Child Abuse Awareness Month
Most Popular
Articles
- School evacuated after two threats
- Hospital design is proceeding
- Mobile home park will get hauled water temporarily
- Academy celebrates its past, present
- Man killed in Palmdale crash
- City is likely to OK five-district plan
- Civil Air Patrol flight takes off at Plant 42
- Ritter Ranch appeal to be considered
- Air show packs plenty of variety
- Already potent Dodgers reload with Freeman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Children’s project moves to new facility (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed election crimes (2)
- Unprovoked war, electric cars, and a swan song (2)
- Zelenskyy makes plea to US (1)
- US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo (1)
- States look for solutions as fentanyl deaths rising (1)
- Schools prepare to spot post-break COVID-19 cases (1)
- Senate confirms Brown Jackson to high court (1)
- California’s power to set car emissions rules restored by president (1)
- NY gov. seeks to toughen bail laws (1)
- Poll: Low marks for Biden on economy (1)
- Japan PM, US envoy pray in Hiroshima amid nuke fears (1)
- Snapshots of men charged in kidnapping plot (1)
- Congressman’s trial talk: donations, intent (1)
- Ex-Trump officials press Texas on border (1)
- Newsom wants tax rebate, touts state’s way of governing (1)
- Voice from the grave haunts Greene’s deadly arrest (1)
- Gag order in place for trial of parents (1)
- Video: Man screams ‘I can’t breathe’ before death (1)
- Rauda’s passion for music runs deep (1)
- Russian footholds raise threat to NATO (1)
- COVID hospitalizations up in Los Angeles County (1)
- ‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for bank robber (1)
- State won’t require parents with guns to tell schools (1)
- Mass shooting suspect served less time with law (1)
- GOP bill targets some transgender girls (1)
- We can feel grateful and still lament high gas prices (1)
- N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions (1)
- Gascón recall drive acquiring signatures (1)
- US admiral says China fully militarized isles (1)
- Former US official’s 2020 death in California is ruled suicide (1)
- Justice Barrett, ‘Read the opinion’ (1)
- AVC OKs changes to salary schedule (1)
- Sacramento shootings: Six dead, 12 hurt (1)
- Jackson makes pledge, hearings continue (1)
- New California law extends eviction ban for some renters (1)
- Governor urged to issue gas tax holiday (1)
- Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’ (1)
- UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate and raked in green (1)
- Mickey Mouse can start hugging again (1)
- Jackson’s Guantanamo clients an issue for GOP (1)
- Russia’s failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages (1)
- AP calls for the release of Ethiopian journalist (1)
- California aims to limit health care costs with new office (1)
- Mojave trustees poised to get increase in stipends (1)
- LA moves to make Ukraine’s capital a sister city (1)
- State: $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits (1)
- Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia (1)
- Inflation plan upends thinking on overseas jobs (1)
- Lia Thomas sparks all sorts of thoughts (1)
- Lawmakers vote to increase Cal enrollment (1)
- Florida officials clash with rowdy spring breakers (1)
- PSD employees: Pay us more (1)
- Elections official charged with ballot tampering (1)
- Cal City has 15 retailers interested in business (1)
- Los Angeles schools announce end of their mask mandate (1)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (1)
- US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43 (1)
- Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT requirement (1)
- US teachers train in mental health (1)
- Missouri station offering Russian state radio (1)
- Civilian Army leader led child porn ring (1)
- State considers letting election workers hide addresses (1)
- Lancaster adding $25K for solar program development (1)
- Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to gun charges (1)
- Judge confirmed as first Latina on California Supreme Court (1)
- Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status (1)
- California’s green energy mania threatens grid reliability (1)
- Deportation agents use smartphone app for monitoring (1)
- Pasadena ordinance violates housing law (1)
- State unemployment rate falls to 5.4% in February (1)
- Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘significantly’ (1)
- Video contrasts police depiction of arrest (1)
- Government to extend student loan pause (1)
- Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol on Jan. 6 (1)
- Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime (1)
- Liberal cities change course, clearing homeless camps (1)
- Asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes (1)
- Second transgender judge named to Superior Court (1)
- Bill touts state as transgender youth refuge (1)
- Some think it’s already time to rethink the census (1)
- Harris: US dedication to NATO is ‘ironclad’ (1)
- California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional (1)
- Some in GOP want ballots counted by hand (1)
- Maryland: Confederate monument removed (1)
- AP: Mail ballot rejections soar (1)
- Head of a Chicago-area gambling ring gets prison (1)
- Video call: President presses Xi (1)
- Two charged in Southland drug bust (1)
- Biden seeks minimum tax on households worth $100M (1)
- States seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments (1)
- Los Angeles, San Francisco curtail vaccine checks (1)
- Seoul: North Korea fired old ICBM last week (1)
- LA ends business vaccine verification rule (1)
- UN warns Earth ‘on track toward an unlivable world’ (1)
- Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ governor plot leader said (1)
- Two years into pandemic, world taking steps forward (1)
- Inflation soared 7.9% in past year (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.