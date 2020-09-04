Political battles and pending court fights threaten to upend months of planning for the pandemic election, election officials are warning. In key states, they remain hamstrung with only weeks to prepare.
Ongoing partisan litigation could dictate dramatic last-minute changes to rules and procedures in several states. Legislatures continue debating laws that could change how votes are processed. Meanwhile, money to pay for counting 150 million or more votes during the pandemic is stalled in Congress.
Time is short. Though Election Day is two months away, ballots are being mailed to voters on Friday in North Carolina. By the end of the month early voting will be underway in states like Minnesota, Virginia and Vermont.
Many election officials in states likely to decide the presidential race — the frontline planners — say they believe they will be ready. But in interviews they also warned of a worrisome uncertainty that could undermine efforts to run a safe, fair and accurate election.
“I’ve got a growing list of things that I’d normally do, but I can’t,” said Forrest Lehman, elections director in central Pennsylvania’s Lycoming County.
Lehman says he’s been scrambling since the Coronavirus hit in March. He’s recruited dozens of new poll workers to replace those who may be vulnerable to infection. He’s ordered supplies to ensure in-person polling stations can be clean and safe. His four-person office bought a new $11,000 machine that opens envelopes to prepare for an expected avalanche of mail ballots.
Still, he’s braced for trouble. In Pennsylvania, courts have yet to decide whether the state can expand the use of drop boxes to collect ballots, if mail ballots need to be received or just postmarked by Election Day, and who’s allowed to monitor polling places. The legislature is also considering a change to election procedures.
“We don’t know what the rules are,” Lehman said.
At least 170 lawsuits have been filed across the country over voting procedures, many by groups tied to the two major political parties or by the parties themselves. Some still pending this year could have major consequences.
