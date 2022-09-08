Oath Keepers Extremist Group

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, June 25, 2017. A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

The names of hundreds of US law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, according to a report released, Wednesday.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

Jimzan 2.0
I have barely heard of the Oath Keepers. I do not agree with doing a meet and greet in the capitol (after all they left peacefully, despite Pelosi (the Drunken Scumbag) and the bottom feeding MSM Trash, working it into a B.S. Armageddon incident. Of course the Political Scumbags will label anything or anyone that disagrees with their agenda as "Racist, or Terrorist, because they are Human Waste and cannot win a debate on the issues themselves...Oath Keepers....where do I sign up....?

