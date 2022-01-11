CAIRO (AP) — One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations has closed down, a statement by the group said, Monday, citing government persecution.
Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands.
The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded, in 2004, by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others.
But laws that made many of ANHRI’s operations illegal have forced the organization to shut down, Executive Director Gamal Eid said in the statement. He said the group’s workers had been arrested, intimidated and physically assaulted by security forces.
A government media officer did not respond to a request for comment on the organization’s statement.
