CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities suspended hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride, early on Monday.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course but eventually landed. The two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment, it said.
The statement did not say how the injuries occurred or elaborate on the nationalities of the tourists. It said only that the balloon was at an altitude of 197 feet when it veered off course.
The ministry said ballooning would not resume until an investigation to determine the cause of Monday's incident is completed.
Abu Baker Ezzeldin, a spokesman for the firm operating Luxor balloon flights, said the balloon drifted off its course because of a change in the direction and speed of winds and that the balloon slightly collided with another one before landing safely.
