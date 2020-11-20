CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group said Thursday that its director has been arrested days after two of its other employees were taken into custody.
The arrests of the rights workers comes after they met with envoys from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and other countries this month. In the meeting they discussed ways to improve Egypt’s human rights record, according to the group.
The arrests are the latest in a years-long crackdown by the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on dissent. It has targeted not only Islamist political opponents but also secular pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.
