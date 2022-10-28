CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian government, Thursday, that paves the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan, officials said, Thursday.
IMF officials said a staff agreement between the Egyptian government and IMF leaders had been reached following months of talks, as Egypt struggles to combat surging inflation caused, in part, by the war in Ukraine.
In a statement issued, Thursday, Egypt’s IMF mission chief Ivanna Vladkova Hollar said the 46-month deal — known as an Extended Fund Facility Arrangement — allows Egypt access to the $3 billion loan on the condition it implements a series of economic reforms.
In the hours before the announcement, Egypt’s central bank announced a series of economic measures, including a hike in key interest rates by roughly 2 percentage points and a switch to a more “durably flexible exchange rate.” The bank said the exchange rate switch would now allow international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”
Following the announcement, the Egyptian pound dropped to a record low against the US dollar from 19.75 to around 22.99, according to data provided by Egypt’s central bank. Before Wednesday’s flotation of the Egyptian currency, the US dollar was traded at an average of 23 pounds in the black market.
Since the beginning of the year, the Egyptian pound has lost around 46% of its value against the US dollar. Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist for Capital Economics, expects it to lose further value before the end of next year.
The flexible exchange rate “will result in some short-term economic pain” but got the IMF deal approved and will “go a long way to restoring macroeconomic stability,” said Tuvey.
“The commitment to durable exchange rate flexibility going forward will be a cornerstone policy for rebuilding and safeguarding Egypt’s external resilience over the long term,” said Hollar.
The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have disrupted global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price changes on the international market.
