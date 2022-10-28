Egypt

FILE - An Egyptian vendor walks past a poster showing a U.S. dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Egypt’s central bank has announced that it raised interest rates by 2% and switched to a more flexible exchange rate system. The institution said Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 it had raised the lending rate, the deposit rate and the discount rate. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

 Amr Nabil

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian government, Thursday, that paves the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan, officials said, Thursday.

IMF officials said a staff agreement between the Egyptian government and IMF leaders had been reached following months of talks, as Egypt struggles to combat surging inflation caused, in part, by the war in Ukraine.

