PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Monday “disagreements” with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi over human rights, but said it will not prevent France from reaching economic and defense deals with the North African country, which has seen the heaviest crackdown on dissent in its modern history.
Macron welcomed el-Sissi at the Elysee Palace at the start of the Egyptian president’s two-day state visit to France. They discussed human rights issues in addition to talks on fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues.
In reference to the publication in France of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad, considered blasphemous by Muslims, el-Sissi said “it’s very important that when we’re expressing our opinion, that we don’t, for the sake of human values, violate religious values.”
Macron responded: “We consider human values are superior to everything else. That’s what was brought by the philosophy of the Enlightment and the foundation of the universalism of human rights.”
Under France’s secularism, blasphemy is allowed in France, Macron stressed.
“When there’s a caricature ... this is not a message from France toward your religion and the Muslim world, this is the free expression of someone who is, indeed, provoking, blaspheming. It is allowed in my country,” he said.
Egypt is a US ally and has deep economic ties with European countries. French authorities see Egypt as a key country in efforts to stabilize the troubled region.
