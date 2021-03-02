President Joe Biden’s nominee for education secretary is pledging to counter the “frustration and distrust and fear” about reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic with clear guidance, expanded virus testing and a call for teachers to be prioritized in vaccine rollout plans.
But Miguel Cardona stopped short at a Senate hearing Wednesday of saying that all teachers should receive vaccines before being asked to return to the classroom, a demand being made by some teachers unions.
“We have great examples throughout our country of schools that have been able to reopen safely,” Cardona told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Cardona, 45, was questioned by senators on a range of topics before an expected confirmation vote. Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who leads the committee, said she plans to move quickly to bring Cardona’s nomination to a vote by the committee and the full Senate.
If approved, Cardona would oversee an Education Department that employs thousands and has an annual budget of more than $60 billion. He would also oversee the agency’s $1.5 trillion student loan portfolio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.