AMES BROTHERS

The Ames Brothers, from left, Vic, Joe, Gene and Ed, pose before boarding an airplane in New York City en route to Canada in Oct. 1955. (AP Photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater, has died. He was 95.

The last survivor of the four singing brothers, Ames died May 21 from Alzheimer’s disease, his wife, Jeanne Ames, said Saturday.

