ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was lying on a couch in his apartment near Atlanta when police serving a narcotics search warrant burst through the front door with guns drawn and no warning.
Bolton stood and at least one of the officers fired, sending two bullets into Bolton’s chest. The 49-year-old Black man died from his injuries.
Details of the pre-dawn encounter in December — most of which come from a lawyer representing Bolton’s family — resemble a well-known case: the killing nine months earlier of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. The 26-year-old Black woman also died after being shot by officers serving a drug search warrant at her apartment.
But unlike Taylor’s, Bolton’s name isn’t mentioned in the ongoing nationwide discussions on racial injustice and police brutality that began after Taylor’s death in March 2020 and that of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.
Bolton’s relatives and their lawyers wanted to gather information before drawing attention to his killing, they said. Frustrated in those efforts, attorneys sent a draft lawsuit to Cobb County officials in mid-April along with a letter threatening litigation.
“For almost six months, we gave them quiet,” Bolton’s sister Daphne Bolton said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “That lets me know that’s not what gets a response.”
Now, Bolton says, “I want my brother’s name to ring beside Breonna Taylor’s. When they say Breonna Taylor, I want them to say Breonna Taylor and Johnny Lorenzo Bolton. I want them to be simultaneous.”
The specifics of Taylor’s killing are widely known: Police arrived after midnight and used a battering ram to knock open the door. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he grabbed his gun and he and Taylor got out of bed and walked toward the door. Police say they knocked and identified themselves. Walker said he didn’t hear them say police and feared they were intruders. He fired once, hitting an officer. Three officers returned fire, killing Taylor.
Fewer details about Bolton’s death have been released.
