Climate Med Temperature Rise

FILE - A couple walk at the salt lake during sunset in southeast coastal city of Larnaca in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Sept. 5, 2022. The eastern Mediterranean and Middle East are warming almost twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures projected to rise up to 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if no action is taken to reverse the trend, a new report says. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

 Petros Karadjias

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The eastern Mediterranean and Middle East are warming almost twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures projected to rise up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century if no action is taken to reverse the trend, a new report says.

The region will experience “unprecedented” heat waves, more severe and longer-lasting droughts and dust storms and rainfall shortages that will “compromise water and food security” for the region’s 400 million people, according to a summary of the report released, Tuesday.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

lol lol Just like the Associated Press Scumbags (IMHO) to release a "Climate Change" "Newsflash" on the hottest days of the year. The AP and most of the MSM have become POS grifters...and only an mindless idiot would believe half the B.S. that they spew.

