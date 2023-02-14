Germany Obit Modrow

FILE - In this Dec. 22. 1989, file photo, West German chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, waves as he stands together with then East German Prime Minister Hans Modrow, second right, in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the opening ceremony of the Berlin Wall, Dec. 22. 1989. Modrow, who served as East Germany’s last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country’s first and only free election, has died. He was 95. The East German politician died early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 the Left party parliamentary group tweeted. (AP Photo/File)

 AP Photo

BERLIN — Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany’s last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country’s first and only free election, has died. He was 95.

Modrow died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted.

