Mexico Earthquake

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a deadly earthquake shook western and central Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

 Eduardo Verdugo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico, early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.

The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m., near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths.

