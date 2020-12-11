THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the
two countries.
The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have been declared “persona non grata” by the foreign ministry meaning they can no longer work as diplomats and will have to leave the country.
“We protect our country’s strategic interests by gathering intelligence and using that information to expose espionage,” said AIVD Director General Erik Akerboom.
