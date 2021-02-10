DOORN, Netherlands — A deep winter freeze gripping the Netherlands is reawakening the national obsession with skating on frozen canals.
With subzero temperatures forecast to last more than a week, ice fever swept the nation Tuesday, offering a welcome respite from grim Coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing rules.
People around the country were rummaging through attics and dusting off long-unused skates, while businesses that sharpen skate blades reported boom times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.