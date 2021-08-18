LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst testified Tuesday that he was not confessing to any killings when he was captured speaking to himself on a live microphone after filming a documentary about his life and the deaths of people close to him.
In the climactic scene of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” the New York real estate heir could be heard in a bathroom muttering: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”
Durst, who had just been caught in a lie that implicated him in the killing of his best friend, said he either didn’t say everything he was thinking or didn’t speak loudly enough for the mic to catch it.
“What I did not say out loud or, perhaps I said very softly, is: ‘They’ll all think I killed them all, of course,’” he testified.
Many viewers have interpreted the two sentences, which were edited together by the filmmakers for a dramatic conclusion to the six-part HBO series, as an admission.
Authorities arrested Durst the night before the finale aired in March 2015 because they expected him to flee after the gotcha moment and the impromptu dialog that followed.
Durst testified that he had been planning to kill himself with a gun when FBI agents apprehended him in the lobby of a New Orleans hotel, where he was registered under an alias.
The testimony came on Durst’s fifth and final day of questioning by his defense lawyer during his murder trial in the killing of Susan Berman at her Los Angeles home in December 2000. He has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied shooting her.
Deputy District Attorney John Lewin began a cross-examination that is expected to be lengthy. Lewin said he had a 200-page outline of what he planned to ask Durst.
Durst said he had prepared for Lewin’s questions but was anxious.
“I feel relieved that I’m close to getting this over, and I’m nervous, of course,” Durst said. “What I want today is to be acquitted.”
Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman — his confidante — as she prepared to speak with New York authorities about the disappearance of his wife, Kathie, in 1982 and how she provided a false alibi for him.
Durst, 78, admitted publicly for the first time Monday that he had sent police a note with the word “cadaver” that directed them to Berman’s house after she was killed. He testified that he found her dead on a bedroom floor when he arrived at her house for a planned visit before Christmas.
