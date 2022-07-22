Shonka Dukureh

Associated Press

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year's movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead, Thursday, in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead, Thursday, in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.