MADRID (AP) — Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2.2 tons of cargo.
Police came across the 30-feet-long craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol.
The 10-feet-wide semi-submersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.
Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.
“We think it was going to go into the high seas to meet a mother ship (to) take on board the drugs,” probably cocaine, before returning to Spain, Perez told reporters.
“It is like an iceberg,” he said of the vessel’s structure. “In practice, nearly all of it goes under water apart from the top, which is the only part of it that would be seen from another ship or a helicopter.”
