CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed for hours Tuesday after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials, a military spokesperson said.
The vehicle approached the gate at about 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. Officials detained the driver in for questioning, the Union-Tribune said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.