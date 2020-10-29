NEW YORK — Dr. Joyce Wallace, a Manhattan internist who treated prostitutes for AIDS, occasionally brought streetwalkers home with her when they had nowhere else to go.
Once, when her son, Ari Kahn, was about 12, Wallace, who had to get to the hospital to see her patients, left him at home with a prostitute who was HIV positive and going through heroin withdrawal. It wasn’t clear who was to take care of whom. Ari ended up making pizza for them both. When Wallace returned, she took the prostitute to a drug treatment center; the woman eventually overcame her addiction and got a job at a research foundation that Wallace had started.
“On one hand it was grossly irresponsible,” Kahn said of the incident in an interview. On the other hand, he said, it was typical of his mother’s extraordinary capacity for empathy.
Wallace died Oct. 14 at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 79.
Kahn said the cause was a heart attack.
Wallace was not a conventional mother. Nor was she a conventional doctor. Among the first to report the lethal disease that became known as AIDS, she tried to stop its spread among thousands of New York City prostitutes.
The underbelly of the city was her clinic. She drove around in a white Dodge van offering tests for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and distributing condoms, as well as running a needle-exchange program and trying to coax prostitutes off the streets and into shelters.
“They are our responsibility,” she told The New Yorker in 1993. “These are not throwaway women.”
Wallace started practicing medicine in the late 1970s in Greenwich Village, where many of her patients were gay men. In the spring of 1981, before AIDS was recognized, she was among a handful of doctors in New York and San Francisco who reported finding Kaposi’s sarcoma, a rare and often rapidly fatal form of cancer, among their patients.
On July 3, 1981, she was among the researchers who published one of the first reports that linked Kaposi’s sarcoma with immunodeficient gay men. The disease would become a telltale sign of HIV.
Wallace was especially interested in how AIDS affected women. Once a test was developed, she started offering prostitutes $20 or a McDonald’s coupon to allow her to draw their blood.
Her studies found high correlations between HIV and intravenous drug use. She planned to start a drop-in center on the Lower East Side to provide streetwalkers with a hot shower, clean clothes, food and, if they were drug-free, transitional housing.
Local residents rose up in anger and blocked that proposal, just as other residents would block her similar proposals in the West Village and in Washington Heights — even as Wallace received awards for her work and grants to keep her projects going. In June 1994, Mirabella magazine named Wallace one of its “100 Fearless Women” for her determination to help prostitutes.
