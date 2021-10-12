Dottie Dodgion, one of the very few high-profile female drummers in the male-dominated jazz world of the 1950s and ’60s, died Sept. 17 in a hospice center in Pacific Grove, California. She was 91.
The cause was a stroke, said her daughter and only immediate survivor, Deborah Dodgion.
Dodgion, who was known for her steady and swinging but unobtrusive approach to the drums, worked for more than 60 years with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Benny Goodman, Marian McPartland and Ruby Braff. She also led her own combos. But she rarely recorded.
“She didn’t get the exposure that she might have gotten through recording because of her gender,” said Wayne Enstice, who collaborated with her on her autobiography, “The Lady Swings: Memoirs of a Jazz Drummer” (2021). “She wasn’t taken as seriously as she should have been — not by other musicians, but by people on the business side.”
Unlike some drummers, Dodgion was more concerned with keeping the beat than with calling attention to herself.
“There’s no denying that many drummers love the spotlight,” she wrote in her autobiography. “That’s why I sometimes say I’m not a ‘real drummer.’ ”
She rarely took solos, she wrote, and when she did solo her approach “came from being a singer. I’d hear the melody inside my head so the rhythms I laid down always followed the song form of whatever tune I played.”
She continued to play until she was 90, with her own trio, on Thursday nights at the Inn at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, near her home in Pacific Grove — a gig that lasted 14 years. After breaking a shoulder in 2019, she sang while another drummer, Andy Weis, filled in for her, until the Coronavirus forced the hotel to shut down temporarily.
“She swung hard — and that meant there was a lesson to be heard in watching her play,” Weis said by phone. “She knew exactly what tempo would swing the hardest.”
The celebrated jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington recalled that she had begun playing drums at seven and first saw Dodgion about two years later at a women’s jazz festival. As far as Carrington knew at the time, Dodgion was the only female drummer around.
“She always had a beautiful time feel, which is the most important part of being a drummer,” Carrington said in a phone interview. “She was never the fanciest, trickiest drummer in the world who dazzled with solos, but she really captured the essence of being a drummer.”
Dorothy Rosalie Giaimo was born on Sept. 23, 1929, in Brea, California. Her father, Charles, was a drummer. Her mother, Ada (Tipton) Giaimo, aspired to be a dancer but became a waitress after her husband left the family when Dottie was two.
One day, when she was five, her father stopped by her grandparents’ house in Los Angeles, where she was living, and, as she said, “kidnapped” her, taking her on the road for two years to the hotels, road houses and strip joints where he led a band. Absorbing the sounds and rhythms of her father’s drumming was her introduction to show business, albeit against her will. She was seven when she returned to her mother, who had remarried.
