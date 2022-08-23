Obit Dorli Rainey

FILE - Dorli Rainey, 84, center, who was pepper-sprayed by police while taking part in an "Occupy Seattle" protest, smiles before speaking on Nov. 18, 2011, in front of police headquarters in downtown Seattle. Rainey, who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement after she was pepper-sprayed by Seattle police in 2011, has died on Aug. 12, 2022, at age 95. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, said her mom was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people.” (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95.

The longtime political activist died, on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, told the newspaper her mom was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people.”

