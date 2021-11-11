Don Maddox, the last surviving member of the Maddox Brothers & Rose, the lively sibling band that helped give rise to West Coast honky-tonk, Rockabilly and early Rock ’n’ Roll, died, Sept. 12, in an adult care facility in Medford, Oregon. He was 98.
His death, which was not widely reported at the time, was confirmed by his wife of 11 years, Barbara Harvey-Maddox, who said he had been suffering from dementia.
Hailed in the 1940s and ’50s as America’s “most colorful hillbilly band,” the Maddox Brothers & Rose were renowned for their exuberant fusion of barnyard twang and gutbucket R&B, as well as for their uproarious antics onstage. The fringed, embroidered costumes they wore — designed by Hollywood rodeo tailor Nathan Turk — were equally dazzling, a harbinger of the Western resplendence sported by Buck Owens in the 1960s and later by Gram Parsons and the Flying Burrito Brothers.
Owens’ lean, hard-driving Bakersfield sound owed a debt to the Maddoxes’ rollicking hillbilly boogie, propelled as it was by the instinctive thwacking by Maddox’s eldest brother, Fred, on upright bass. The early rockabilly of Elvis Presley was also influenced, notably by the slapping technique of his bass player, Bill Black, who idolized Fred Maddox.
