Albert R. Jonsen, who brought the field of bioethics to the bedside and whose way of reasoning influenced generations of medical ethicists, died on Oct. 21 at his home in San Francisco. He was 89.
Dr. William Andereck, his personal physician, colleague and the executor of his estate, said Jonsen had been in poor health but had preferred that the cause of his death not be made public.
Jonsen was almost legendary among bioethicists, respected for his wisdom and vast knowledge. “He was a sage,” said Dr. Joseph Fins, chief of the division of medical ethics at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
Jonsen was a distinguished academic for most of his career — president of the University of San Francisco, where he taught philosophy and theology; chief of the division of medical ethics at the University of California, San Francisco; and chair of the department of medical history and ethics at the University of Washington.
Jonsen had endorsed four principles of bioethics: autonomy — allowing patients to make informed choices; beneficence — enabling health care professionals to make decisions that benefit the patient; non-maleficence — avoiding causing harm that outweighs any benefits of treatment; and respect for patients and their families.
Jonsen’s bedside method used a form of reasoning called casuistry, which he had learned in his training to be a Jesuit priest. (He later left the priesthood.) The idea, similar to legal reasoning, is that when an ethicist is confronted with a difficult decision, resolution can come by looking at other cases like it and seeing how they were resolved.
For example, doctors and nurses often agonize over what to do when they are caring for a patient who is clearly not going to recover but is being kept alive with multiple high-tech support systems because the family refuses to let the patient go. The doctors and nurses may come to feel that they are brutalizing the patient, letting him or her live on for another week or so but at the cost of constant pain.
His real-world experiences with Andereck led Jonsen to promote a new idea in ethics consultation: placing the ethicist at the bedside as a part of the medical team.
He and Andereck went on to establish a clinical ethics consultation service as part of Sutter Health, a large Northern California network of hospitals and clinics. The service provides more than 700 ethics consultations a year to doctors, patients and their families.
Albert Rupert Jonsen was born in San Francisco on April 4, 1931. His father, also named Albert, was an advertising executive with the Hearst newspapers. His mother, Helen (Sweigert) Jonsen, was the daughter of San Franciscans who had arrived in the city before the Gold Rush of the mid-19th-century.
After high school, Jonsen studied for the Jesuit priesthood and was ordained in 1962. He received a doctorate in religious studies from Yale University in 1967 and taught philosophy and theology at the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit institution, before being named its president in 1969.
He left the priesthood in 1976 to marry Mary Elizabeth Carolan.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford appointed him to the National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of Biomedical and Behavioral Research, which was formed in response to disclosures in 1972 that for more than 40 years hundreds of poor Black men with syphilis in Alabama had deliberately been left untreated — and not informed of their condition — as part of government research known as the Tuskegee Study.
Jonsen is survived by his wife; his brother, Robert; and a sister, Anne Marie Carrick.
