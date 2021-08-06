JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official said the delta Coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases of the highly transmittable virus in a single day Thursday.
“If we look at our trajectory, we see that it’s continuing to increase without any real demonstration of leveling off or decreasing,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a virtual briefing with press.
The state reported 3,164 new cases of Coronavirus Thursday, marking 356,055 since the start of the pandemic. More than 7,600 people have died of Coronavirus complications in the state of around 3 million.
Dobbs said 90% of new Coronavirus cases in Mississippi are now the delta variant.
Notice how the Scum at the Associated Press use "current" infection rates, but "outdated" death rates...how many people are currently dying from CoVid Delta...? Do you trust any numbers coming from the AP? You know those DirtBags will Cook the Books on those numbers (IMHO).
