HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say newly tested DNA evidence helped them make an arrest in the killings, more than eight years ago, of a family, including two boys, who were shot in their suburban Houston home.
Feng Lu, 58, who had long been considered a suspect in the case, was arrested, on Sunday, by police in San Francisco after his arrival from China, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Lu has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Maoye Sun and his wife Mei Xie and the couple’s two sons, 7-year-old Titus and 9-year-old Timothy, the sheriff said in a tweet, on Tuesday.
Lu was being held, Wednesday, at a jail in San Mateo County, Calif., pending extradition to Texas. Court records did not list an attorney for Lu who could speak on his behalf.
The bodies of all four family members were found, on Jan. 30, 2014, in their home in the Houston suburb of Cypress. All had been shot in the head. Investigators said Sun was last seen alive leaving work, on Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.