CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — What could be harder than looking for a needle in a haystack? Probably retrieving a ring from a river.
But against all odds, divers with the Cambridge Fire Department managed to fish a Chicago woman’s diamond ring from the Charles River after it tumbled into the water while she and her husband were relaxing at a yacht club.
Lynn Andrews told WCVB-TV she had removed the ring, on Sunday, so she could apply sunscreen and placed it in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping. But it was a hot day, and when he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring fell in the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.