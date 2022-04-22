TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives, on Thursday, gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, handing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay “ law.
The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state. Disney did not return an email seeking comment, Thursday.
For DeSantis, the attack on Disney is his latest salvo in a culture war waged over policies involving race, gender and the Coronavirus, battles that have made him one of the most popular GOP politicians in the country and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.
The bill passed by the legislature, on Thursday, would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The bill now moves to DeSantis’ office to be signed into law.
The voting ended a bitter, three-day special legislative session in which lawmakers were tasked with passing a new congressional map drawn by DeSantis but also took up the Disney bill at the governor’s request.
