NEW YORK (AP) — Diane di Prima, a poet, activist and teacher who was one of the last surviving members of the Beats and one of the few women writers in the Beat movement, has died at age 86.
Di Prima’s longtime partner Sheppard Powell told The Associated Press that di Prima had been in failing health and died Sunday in San Francisco General Hospital. She had been writing poems almost to the end of her life, even as her arthritic hands forced her to dictate some to Powell.
“Diane published many books and had many others in various stages of being ready,” he said Wednesday.
Di Prima was known for her multi-part poem “Loba,” referred to at times as a feminist counterpart to Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl!”, for the anthology “Pieces of a Song”; for her fictionalized and explicit “Memoirs of a Beatnik” and for the autobiography “Recollections of My Life as a Woman.” During the Band’s farewell concert in 1976 at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the basis for Martin Scorsese’s documentary “The Last Waltz,” she recited three poems, including “Revolutionary Letter #4.
Di Prima was a New York City native and drop out from Swarthmore College with enough literary talent and precocity to be corresponding with Ezra Pound in her late teens. In the 1950s and ‘60s, she divided her time between New York and California, met Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac among other writers and became lovers with Amira Baraka, who was calling himself LeRoi Jones at the time.
She and Jones helped found the New York Poets Theatre, a leading avant-garde venue in the early ‘60s, and co-edited the literary newsletter The Floating Bear. On her own, she founded the Poets Press and for years taught at the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics, in Boulder, Colorado. In 2009, she was named San Francisco’s poet laureate.
