Donald Trump’s indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Here’s a look at the charges:
Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday. The charges include counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.
Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the US and other countries, according to the indictment. Prosecutors alleged Trump showed off the documents to people who did not have security clearances to review them and later tried to conceal documents from his own lawyers as they sought to comply with federal demands to find and return documents.
The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
After leaving office in 2021, the former president showed someone working for his political action committee a map that detailed a military operation in a foreign country, prosecutors allege in the document. On another occasion that year, Trump showed a writer, a publisher and two of his staffers — none of whom had security clearances — a military plan of attack.
Trump, on his Truth Social app on Thursday, called his indictment “a DARK DAY for the United States of America.” In a video post, he said, “I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly.” Within 20 minutes of breaking the news, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising missive asking for financial support.
On Friday, he continued to post about it on social media, lashing out at the special counsel who investigated the case, seeking to blame President Joe Biden, labeling the investigation a “WITCH HUNT” and declaring, “I had nothing to hide, nor do I now.”
The Justice Department unsealed the indictment Friday, the first time the department confirmed Trump was being charged with a crime. Special counsel Jack Smith, who filed the charges, made his first public statement Friday afternoon, saying in brief remarks to reporters in Washington that the country has “one set of laws and they apply to everyone.”
Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in South Florida. It wasn’t immediately clear what the procedure would look like.
