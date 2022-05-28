LOS ANGELES — Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the unassuming, bespectacled, red-headed keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Personal Jesus,” has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died, Thursday, from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band’s posts said. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.” Fletcher formed the group that would become giants of British electro-pop along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England, in 1980. The band would break out a year later with their debut album “Speak and Spell,” which opened with the modest hit “New Life” and closed with one of the band’s enduring hits, “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Clarke would leave the group and be replaced by Alan Wilder after the album. The group would find international success, with 1984’s “Some Great Reward” and the single “People are People,” and their prominence would only grow, throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Fletcher would lend his keyboards to classic albums including “Music for the Masses,” “Black Celebration” and “Violator.” The first of these led to a world tour that brought a live album, a documentary, and a legendary concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena that represented the pinnacle of the band’s prominence. A fan of soccer team Chelsea FC with a penchant for chess, Fletcher assumed a low-profile in the group. He did not sing or write songs, and his face never as familiar as those of his bandmates. “Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around,” he said in the tour documentary, “101.” But Fletch was a uniting figure and often the tiebreaking vote in the squabbles of his more famous bandmates. He also occasionally played bass in the band. Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in 2020. Gahan, Fletcher and Gore had to accept the honor remotely along with all the other inductees in the pandemic year. As usual, Fletcher let his bandmates do nearly all the talking. His death leaves Gahan and Gore as the only permanent members. Fletcher’s musical peers paid him tribute as word of his death spread. “His keyboard sounds crafted not just Depeche Mode’s sonic approach but shifted the direction of Techno, EDM, Downtempo, Triphop, & Electronica. Crucial loss,” Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid tweeted. The Pet Shop Boys said on Twitter that he was “a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music.” The eldest of four siblings, Fletcher was born in Basildon and raised in Nottingham, England. He became childhood friends with Clarke, and with singer Alison Moyet, who would form Yazoo (known as Yaz in the US) with Clarke after he left Depeche Mode. “Since we were 10,” Moyet tweeted, Thursday. “Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words.” As teens, Fletcher and Clarke would form the short-lived group “No Romance.” With Gore, who Fletcher met at a pub in Basildon, in 1980, they formed the trio Composition of Sound, with all three playing synthesizer. Gahan was recruited into the group, later in the year, and the name was changed to Depeche Mode. Fletcher would remain with the group until his death, though reported struggles with depression, in 1994, spurred him to sit out part of a tour. Fletcher is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Gráinne Mullan, and their children Megan and Joe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hypersonic weapon passes test
- B-21 won’t fly until next year
- Man is dead in Palmdale collision
- Lancaster DUI checkpoint results in seven citations
- Cities promote flood of incoming projects
- Getting jump on illegal fireworks
- Lancaster, Baby2Baby are giving away formula
- AVC drops Commons project from list
- Cal City to again consider Kulikoff censure request
- Lancaster planners OK new car wash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe (1)
- US to hold back Lake Powell water (1)
- How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action (1)
- School counselors sounding cry for help (1)
- LA County falls to ‘medium’ COVID level (1)
- ‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits (1)
- Masks back by popular demand on SF BART trains (1)
- State adds new jobs as economy shows signs of slowing (1)
- Ruling threatens US power as high-seas drug police (1)
- US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year (1)
- Military package ok’d for Ukraine (1)
- Los Angeles Unified predicts accelerating enrollment decline (1)
- Inflation forces increase in CA minimum wage (1)
- Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses (1)
- Newsom: $98B surplus backs true pro-life state (1)
- Infectious disease risk likely from climate change (1)
- In Buffalo, Biden mourns shooting victims (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four others (1)
- What’s next in the Supreme Court leak investigation? (1)
- Kathy Boudin, imprisoned radical dies at 78 (1)
- Dems push for crackdown on high gas prices (1)
- Jury selection underway in trial tied to FBI’s Russia probe (1)
- Davos overshadowed by global economic worries (1)
- Cross-border tunnel found (1)
- Environmentalists oppose more life for nuke plant (1)
- ExxonMobil subpoenaed in plastics waste probe (1)
- Activists upset as Davos wraps up (1)
- LA County’s COVID hospitalizations back over 300 (1)
- Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping (1)
- Mom aims to honor son by speaking of addiction (1)
- Social media hammered by mounting questions (1)
- Southland gas prices see largest increase since March 19 (1)
- Liberal Los Angeles may take right turn in mayor’s race (1)
- Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes (1)
- NRA meets after school massacre, protest roils (1)
- Class helps Vasquez students handle stress (1)
- Newsom: State has $97.5 billion budget surplus (1)
- Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze college students (1)
- National security adviser McFarlane has died (1)
- Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge (1)
- California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG (1)
- Letters from Readers, May 6, 2022 (1)
- Prosecutor says funeral home left remains to rot (1)
- Video: Firefighters kick, punch homeless man (1)
- Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe (1)
- Yellen’s global tax plan meets more resistance (1)
- McCarthy, GOP escalate standoff (1)
- Longer life for Diablo Canyon? Newsom touts extension (1)
- Archbishop: Pelosi to be denied communion (1)
- SpaceX launches Starlink satellites (1)
- Milley prepares cadets for changing warfare (1)
- China’s Pacific plan seen as regional game-changer (1)
- LA schools delay mandate on vaccines (1)
- Lawsuit alleges deputy body-slammed teen girl (1)
- Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv (1)
- DC’s National Guard starts recruitment push (1)
- US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership (1)
- Is mass death now tolerated in America? (1)
- Homelessness up in Bay Area (1)
- Earth is given a 50-50 chance at key warming mark (1)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Paxton (1)
- LA plans to impose watering limit (1)
- County extends mask rule on public transit (1)
- State could soon allow lawsuits over illegal guns (1)
- Angry Newsom rips Texas governor, US judges on guns (1)
- Commission OKs tentative tract map (1)
- State Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B (1)
- New restrictions imposed at county nursing facilities (1)
- Dem’s bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster (1)
- No charges for Mike Tyson (1)
- McConnell, senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv visit (1)
- Parris Island wages battles against climate change (1)
- Child molester arraigned for murder, robbery (1)
- Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in election (1)
- COVID caution urged during holiday (1)
- Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy (1)
- N Korea fires missiles amid virus outbreak (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.