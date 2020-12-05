COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is “now putting an end to the fossil fuel era.”
The Danish Parliament voted late Thursday to end offshore gas and oil extraction, which had started in 1972 and made the country the largest producer in the European Union. Non EU-members Norway and Britain are larger producers, however.
Denmark this year is estimated to pump a bit over 100,000 barrels of crude oil and oil equivalents a day, according to the government.
That is relatively little in a global context.
