Election 2022 Florida

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried participates in a cabinet meeting at the capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

 Gary McCullough

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent, on Tuesday, as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.

The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago. Running now as a moderate Democrat, Crist is facing 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while leaning into the fight for abortion rights.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Ron DeSantis Rocks...he did not shut Florida down during the Pandemic like Gavin POS Newsom did in California. President Trump for POTUS and Ron DeSantis as V.P. then after President Trump's term is over, Ron DeSantis for President for two terms. Ron DeSantis is not out to bleed America dry like Pedophile Biden is.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.