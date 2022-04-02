PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border, this May, satisfied demands by prominent Democrats eagerly awaiting the end of a program created by Donald Trump in the name of public health.
But it creates thorny political challenges for border-region Democrats who face the likely prospect of an increase in migrants who have for two years been denied the chance to seek asylum in the United States.
In unusually harsh critiques of a president from their own party, some of the congressional Democrats with the toughest reelection prospects are warning that the administration is woefully unprepared to handle the situation.
“This is a crisis, and in my estimation, because of a lack of planning from the administration, it’s about to get worse,” said Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.
Kelly and fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met, Wednesday, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to press their case for the administration to better plan and coordinate a response. Last week, they wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to delay ending the pandemic rules until his administration is “completely ready to execute and coordinate a comprehensive plan that ensures a secure, orderly, and humane process at the border.”
Sinema and Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn sent a similar letter to Mayorkas, on Thursday. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, another top target for Republicans, were critical of the decision, Friday.
Migrants have been expelled from the US more than 1.7 million times under public health powers invoked in March 2020 that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
