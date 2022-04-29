WASHINGTON (AP) — Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices, Democratic leaders announced an effort, Thursday, to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging.
In doing so, they downplayed the possibility of other options such as a federal gas tax holiday or offering oil companies more government incentives to increase production. Instead, they said the FTC needs more tools, including stiffer fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging.
With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats again signaled their intention going into November’s midterm elections to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Democrats accused oil executives of “ripping off the American people” at a contentious hearing this month.
“There’s no excuse for big oil companies to profiteer, to price gouge or exploit families,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, Thursday
“Congress must do more to beef up the FTC’s ability to crack down on potential gas price manipulation and price gouging,” added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. When the Democratic bills reach the House and Senate floor, “Republicans will face a dilemma: Which side are they on?” Schumer said. “On the consumer and lowering gas prices? Or on the side of the big oil?”
The average price of a gallon of gas was $4.14, Thursday, according to the AAA auto club, and is markedly higher than that in California and other western states.
President Joe Biden, aware of the political stakes, has vowed to do all he can to ease “pain at the pump for American families, “ including ordering release of record amounts of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said Congress strengthened the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s authority to investigate and punish energy market manipulation some two decades ago. That was following the Western energy crisis, of 2000 to 2001, when Enron and affiliates were found liable for engaging in various market manipulation schemes.
She said the FTC needs a dedicated team of experts monitoring transportation fuels and looking out for any suspicious pricing behavior, and it needs authority to enact fines and penalties that would lead to corrective action.
"""Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices,""" that Biden and the Democrats created...The Dems are trying to deflect...they are the cause...enjoy
the inflation Biden (sniffles) and the Democrats have caused...it will get worse.
