FILE - The Delfonics, from left, Randy Cain, William "Poogie" Hart, and brother Wilbert Hart, perform at the Rhythm & Blues Foundation's 14th annual Pioneer Awards in Philadelphia on June 29, 2006, where they received an award. Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio, has died at age 77. His son Hadi told The New York Times that Hart died July 14, 2022, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia from complications during surgery. (AP Photo/George Widman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — William “Poogie” Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic “Sound of Philadelphia” ballads as “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” has died. He was 77.

His son Hadi told The New York Times, Wednesday, that Hart died, July 14, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. The cause was complications during surgery.

