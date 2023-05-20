Debt Limit

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, talks to reporters outside the Speaker's office after debt limit negotiations with President Joe Biden's mediators came to an abrupt halt, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2023. McHenry said "We've taken a pause and we have significant gaps that have to be bridged for us to merit more conversation." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Debt limit talks came to an abrupt standstill Friday after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s time to “pause” negotiations, and a White House official acknowledged there are “real differences” that are making talks difficult.

McCarthy said resolution to the standoff is “easy,” if only President Joe Biden would agree to some spending cuts Republicans are demanding. It is unclear when negotiations would resume.

