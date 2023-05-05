Congress Debt

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., confers with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., right, during a hearing on the Republican proposal to address the debt limit which passed along party lines in the House last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Senate Democrats are looking to pressure Republicans into resolving the impasse on the debt ceiling. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats pressured Republicans on the increasingly menacing debt ceiling impasse Thursday, focusing on what they say will be painful reductions in government services if a bill the GOP recently pushed through the House becomes law.

Republicans responded that they know the legal limit on government borrowing must be raised to avert a possible default. But they’re insisting it be coupled with cuts in what they consider bloated federal spending.

Jimzan 3
Never forget the Associated Press is a pack of Scumbags with an agenda (IMHO). China loves the Scum at the AP. Democrats are 12 years old with a credit card...and when the limit is reached...instead of tightening the belt and making some adjustment as to get spending under control...the Democrats just apply for a new credit card with a higher limit on it. To be honest President Trump went crazy on spending also...but he created "Space Force" which America should have moved on quicker and he brought out military up to speed kinda..although they waste money like idiots. The young woke toddlers that support Biden....will pay dearly when America is a debt ridden POS and no one wants their bonds, or wants to invest in America anymore...Think Venezuela...google how liberal (communism) ruined a very prosperous country.....They have a new measuring device out...its called ESG.. its a way of judging how much a county is willing to go Woke...and lose everything. The ESG scale is for Idiots and Morons...that the grifters love to take advantage of.

