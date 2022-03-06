PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials vowed, Saturday, to hunt down and arrest the masterminds behind a deadly mosque attack in Pakistan, a day earlier, claimed by an Islamic State affiliate. The assault killed 63 people and wounded nearly 200.
IS said in a statement the lone suicide bomber was from neighboring Afghanistan. He shot two police guarding the Shiite Muslim mosque in northwest Peshawar before entering inside and exploding his device, it said. The attack took place as worshipers knelt in Friday prayer. The IS affiliate, known as IS in Khorasan Province, is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan.
The Taliban rulers in Afghanistan, who have been fighting IS, condemned the attack. IS has proven to be the Taliban’s greatest security threat since sweeping into power last August.
“We condemn the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. There is no justification for attacking civilians and worshipers,” Taliban Deputy Minister for Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted. He refused to comment on the IS claim that the suicide bomber was Afghan.
The death toll was likely to continue to rise, said Asim Khan, spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital. At least four of 38 patients still hospitalized are in critical condition, he said.
Late into Friday night and early Saturday, Pakistanis buried their dead amid heavy security, with sniffer dogs deployed.
Police carried out body searches of mourners who were then searched a second time by security provided by Pakistan’s Shiite community.
