Mozambique Climate Freddy

A tree lays across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique Sunday, March 12, 2023. Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services. (AP Photo)

 STR

By VITUS-GREGORY GONDWE

and WANJOHI KABUKURU

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Have Pedo Pete (Biden) write them a Check...Pronto !!!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.