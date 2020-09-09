CHICAGO — An eight-year-old girl shot in the back was among 10 people killed in gunfire over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, police said Tuesday, marking the latest deadly holiday weekend in the nation’s third-largest city.
More than 50 people were shot from Friday until just before midnight Tuesday during a year where violent crime has soared in Chicago and other big US cities. But the holiday weekend’s shooting death and injury counts weren’t as high as recent holiday weekends and police noted a preceding two-month decline.
CHICAGO has been ran by Democrats for "decades"....Do you want to visit
CHICAGO ???
