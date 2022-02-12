RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation in a poor community in Rio de Janeiro, on Friday, left eight people dead, according to the state’s military police.
The raid in the Vila Cruzeiro favela was coordinated between Brazil’s highway police and the military police. Officers seized automatic weapons, pistols, grenades and kilos of drugs, according to a statement from the military police.
Local media reported that more than a dozen schools and some family health clinics closed because of the gunfire.
One body was laid out on the street under a tarp, and a group of residents gathered nearby waiting to see if belonged to a relative or friend. Friday’s raid targeted criminals planning attacks against security forces occupying the Jacarezinho favela, and one person was detained, according to the statement.
