Lightning Strike White House

In this photo provided by @dcfireems, emergency medical crews are staged on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Park, Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 in Washington. Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike in Lafayette Park outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven't revealed how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike. (@dcfireems via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said, Friday.

