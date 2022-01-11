Greece Parthenon Sculptures

The United States staggered through a steady onslaught of deadly billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in an extra-hot 2021, while the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions last year jumped 6% because of surges in coal and long-haul trucking, putting America further behind its 2030 climate change cutting goal.

Three different reports released Monday, though not directly connected, paint a picture of a US, in 2021, struggling with global warming and its efforts to curb it.

A report from the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, on Monday, said that, in 2021, America’s emissions of heat-trapping gas rebounded from the first year of the pandemic at a faster rate than the economy as a whole, making it harder to reach the country’s  pledge to the world to cut emissions in half compared to 2005 by 2030. And last year was the deadliest weather year for the contiguous United States since 2011 with 688 people dying in 20 different billion-dollar weather and climate disasters that combined cost at least $145 billion, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, Monday. 

That was the second highest number of billion-dollar weather disasters — which are adjusted for inflation with records going back to 1980— and third costliest. 

Scientists have long said human-caused climate change makes extreme weather nastier and more frequent, documenting numerous links to  wild  and deadly  weather events. They say hotter air and oceans and melting sea ice alter the jet stream  which brings and stalls storm fronts, makes hurricanes wetter and stronger, while worsening  western droughts  and wildfires.

