Japan Shooting

Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man is holed up in Nakano, central Japan, Thursday, May 25, 2023. A masked man carrying a rifle and a knife was holed up in a building Thursday in Nakano, a city of Nagano prefecture. Multiple people were injured, one of whom later died, police said. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Police said early Friday that they captured the suspect armed with a rifle and a knife who had holed up inside a house in central Japan for hours after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers.

TBS television showed the man with his hands on his head walk out of the house and be ushered into a police vehicle. Police had obtained a court warrant Friday morning to formally arrest the man, NHK television said.

