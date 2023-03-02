APTOPIX Greece Train Collision

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train before midnight on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

 Giannis Papanikos

TEMPE, Greece (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors Wednesday in the mangled, burned-out wreckage of two trains that slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing at least

43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country’s deadliest rail crash on record.

