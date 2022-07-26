LONDON (AP) — David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for playing a key role in helping end Northern Ireland’s decades of violence, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said,  Monday. He was 77.

The party said in a statement on behalf of the Trimble family that the unionist politician died, earlier Monday, “following a short illness.”

