MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held, this month, for Judge David Lee, who presided for several years over a far-reaching North Carolina school funding case and ordered, last year, that taxpayer money be spent on student inequities.
Lee died, Oct. 4, at his Monroe home of complications from cancer, according to an obituary posted online by Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory. The funeral home confirmed his death, Monday.
Lee, a Superior Court judge, oversaw litigation called “Leandro” since, late 2016. In March, Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned another judge to hear the next portion of the case. Lee had reached the mandatory retirement age for judges, in January.
In November, Lee directed that $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to government agencies to fund a remedial spending plan to help provide a constitutionally mandated “opportunity for a sound basic education” for at-risk children and those in poor regions.
The judge found that he had the authority to transfer taxpayer funds in part because the state — in particular the legislature — had failed repeatedly to comply with major court rulings stemming from the 1994 lawsuit.
A state Court of Appeals panel blocked the transfer, and Lee’s successor in the case lowered the necessary amount to $785 million. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments, in August, over whether the judiciary had the power to make such a unilateral spending decision. The justices have yet to rule.
Lee, a South Carolina native who grew up in Unionville, attended Western Carolina University and Wake Forest law school. He had been a longtime civil litigation attorney before first being appointed to the bench, in 2003.
