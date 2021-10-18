David F. Kennedy, who co-founded innovative advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, which created famous campaigns featuring Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan and musician Lou Reed on a Honda scooter, died, Sunday, at his home in Estacada, Oregon, near Portland. He was 82.
The cause was heart failure, said Jeff Selis, a former Wieden+Kennedy producer and family friend.
Wieden+Kennedy, which Kennedy started in Oregon with Dan Wieden in 1982, elevated Portland’s creative cachet at a time when advertising was mostly associated with New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. While many rivals have been subsumed by gargantuan holding companies, the agency remained at his death an independent shop with eight offices around the world and about 1,500 employees.
In 1988, Kennedy was the creative director on the first Nike commercial to include Wieden’s slogan “Just Do It,” featuring an 80-year-old man named Walt Stack who ran 17 miles each morning. For Honda in 1985, the pair put out grainy footage of Reed, the former frontman of Velvet Underground, telling viewers, “Don’t settle for walking” while perched on a Honda scooter, all to the tune of his hit song “Walk on the Wild Side.”
Kennedy once said in a video on the website of The Advertising Club of New York that his work satisfied a lifelong “compulsive fixation.”
“Creativity is like a plague that I’ve contracted and I can’t get rid of — just an itch I’ve got to scratch,” he said. “If I were in a jail cell facing execution, I’d be making something out of something.”
David Franklin Kennedy was born, May 31, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, the only child of Melinda Jane (Spoon) Kennedy, a bank administrator, and James Franklin Kennedy, a second-generation wildcatter. He had what his Advertising Hall of Fame profile called “an idyllic, Tom Sawyer childhood, fishing trout streams and rivers he had no idea were world-class” in Oklahoma and other states along the eastern face of the Rocky Mountains.
His first job, at age 13, was as an apprentice welder. At first he wanted to be a geologist, but art had a stronger pull. His childhood hero was Bill Mauldin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, whose drawings Kennedy traced while learning to draw.
After spending a day and night on an oil rig, he decided to try college. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1962 with a degree in printmaking and metal sculpture.
He also served six years in the Marine Corps Reserve.
Kennedy met Kathleen Murphy, in 1961, in Colorado through a fraternity brother who was dating her sister. They married, in 1963, moved to Chicago and had five children. He is survived by his wife; his daughters Cathlin, Erinn and Siobhan; and a son, Brendan. Another son, Ian, died, in 2016.
In Chicago, Kennedy worked at agencies including Young & Rubicam, Leo Burnett, Needham and Benton & Bowles. But after more than 16 years in the city, he ached to return west. In 1979, he was hired in Portland as an art director for the agency that was then known as McCann-Erickson, where Wieden was working as a copywriter.
“Instead of quietly riding the Chicago Northwestern train into work, he was now driving an old Chevy pickup truck with Miles Davis or Flatt and Scruggs playing on the radio,” his daughter Erinn Kennedy said in an email.
Later, Kennedy and Wieden moved to the William Cain agency, where they worked on advertising plywood for a lumber purveyor and making pitches for a small but growing company from nearby Beaverton — Nike.
Feeling creatively stifled, Kennedy and Wieden struck out on their own. They started Wieden+Kennedy out of a labor union hall with a borrowed card table as a desk and used a pay phone down the hall. At one point they worked out of a restaurant, buying coffees to avoid being kicked out.
